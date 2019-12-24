Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $168,000 Position in Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 187,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4,581.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,483,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,172 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $6,332,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 5,372,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,723,000 after purchasing an additional 989,998 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,062,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,538,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 849,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $801.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.69. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 136.85% and a negative net margin of 139.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PACB. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

