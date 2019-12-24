Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,578 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 57,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $2,783,112.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,112.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $488,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,373 shares of company stock worth $8,504,803. 38.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

HLI opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $272.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.03 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.