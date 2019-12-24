Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,160 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 123.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,106 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 183.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 124,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 40,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 174.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 2,265,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $347.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.37.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

