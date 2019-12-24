Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kearny Financial by 2,805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 458.6% during the second quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $39,676.00. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.81%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

