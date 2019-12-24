Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Position in Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 29.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.25% of Liquidia Technologies worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 462,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 129,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 137.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 482,139 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 78.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LQDA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. Liquidia Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

