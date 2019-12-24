Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 26,646 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 62,705 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBT opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $398.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $33.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

