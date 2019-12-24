Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 309,384 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 309,384 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 527.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nabors Industries from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.95.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.79. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $758.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Nabors Industries’s payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

