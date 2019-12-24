Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $190,000 Position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $180,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

CARA stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $27.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $680.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 470.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $45,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $67,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,770.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,320. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

