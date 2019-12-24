SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSRM. Citigroup increased their price target on SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley raised shares of SSR Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

SSRM opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.30 and a beta of -0.46. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 18.5% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

