Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) Insider Rod Paris Purchases 45 Shares of Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SLA) insider Rod Paris acquired 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £148.95 ($195.94).

Rod Paris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Rod Paris acquired 48 shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($197.00).

Shares of LON SLA opened at GBX 332.40 ($4.37) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 287.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.16. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 327.10 ($4.30).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective (up previously from GBX 315 ($4.14)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 316.36 ($4.16).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

