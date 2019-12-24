Status Market Capitalization Hits $32.72 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, DragonEX and Tidex. Status has a total market cap of $32.72 million and $20.17 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00182658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.01174693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00118287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Status

Status’ genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Gatecoin, OOOBTC, Binance, Tidex, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, DEx.top, Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Radar Relay, OTCBTC, BigONE, Kucoin, Cobinhood, IDCM, IDEX, TOPBTC, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Liqui, IDAX, OKEx, Neraex, ABCC, Bancor Network, Ovis, Gate.io, CoinTiger, Upbit, Koinex, Huobi, DDEX, Livecoin, DragonEX, Bithumb and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

