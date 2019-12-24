Steem Tops 24 Hour Volume of $631,926.00 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Steem has a market cap of $47.73 million and $631,926.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Binance, Huobi and RuDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,436.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.33 or 0.02573620 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00566840 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006830 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00019588 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 32.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000507 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 371,844,218 coins and its circulating supply is 354,870,124 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC, RuDEX, Upbit, Poloniex, Bithumb, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

