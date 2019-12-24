Stifel Nicolaus Increases DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target to $12.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,486,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 313,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,960,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,094,000 after acquiring an additional 11,656 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

