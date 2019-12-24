Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.17.

RAY.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:RAY.A traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.58. 7,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.61. Stingray Group has a 12 month low of C$5.51 and a 12 month high of C$7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.70 million and a PE ratio of -109.67.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

