Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 802 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 822% compared to the typical volume of 87 put options.

NASDAQ GOGL opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The firm has a market cap of $812.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.07.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $219.34 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOGL. BidaskClub raised Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Danske raised Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

