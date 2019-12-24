Stratis Price Reaches $0.36 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Stratis has a market cap of $36.23 million and $1.57 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00004894 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Bittylicious, Binance and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004717 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00001323 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007814 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000813 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,615,211 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bittylicious, Upbit, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, Coinrail, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

