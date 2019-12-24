Stronghold Token Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SHX)

Stronghold Token (CURRENCY:SHX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Stronghold Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Stronghold Token token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stronghold, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Stronghold Token has a total market capitalization of $793,683.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Stronghold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00182973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01172702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00119240 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,379,269,102 tokens. Stronghold Token’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-shx. Stronghold Token’s official Twitter account is @strongholdxchg.

Buying and Selling Stronghold Token

Stronghold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stronghold. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stronghold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

