SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra downgraded SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.20.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.29 million. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,094,000 after acquiring an additional 967,577 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth approximately $16,279,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 89.0% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,093,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 515,022 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 6,600.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 849,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 837,011 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 781,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

