SunTrust Banks Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

OXY stock opened at $39.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.57. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 40,900 shares of company stock worth $1,620,829. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after buying an additional 6,884,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,677,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386,180 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,424 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,002,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $402,383,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,579 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

