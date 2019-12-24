SunTrust Banks Comments on Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Darden Restaurants in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.37. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $108.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $95.83 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $118.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,961,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,821,245,000 after buying an additional 559,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,792,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,678,972,000 after buying an additional 2,605,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,842,000 after buying an additional 32,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,926,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,643,000 after buying an additional 139,204 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,608,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,500,000 after acquiring an additional 17,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $123,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $190,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

