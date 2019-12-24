Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Given $11.63 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.63 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sutter Rock Capital an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $10,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Resource America Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $955,000. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSSS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.82. 4,815 shares of the company were exchanged. Sutter Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 402.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 11.7%.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

