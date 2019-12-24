Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Murray H. Wright Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Director Murray H. Wright purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $12,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,930.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNL opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. Synalloy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $114.95 million and a PE ratio of 75.18.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 38.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Synalloy during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Synalloy by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

