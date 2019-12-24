Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.46.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SYRS stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,365,000 after purchasing an additional 268,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 110,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.