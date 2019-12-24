TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TLC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.92.

Get TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S alerts:

Shares of TLC stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $182.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.91.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%. On average, research analysts predict that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.