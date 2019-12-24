TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

