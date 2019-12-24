Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

TAK stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,742,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,772 shares during the last quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adelphi Capital LLP now owns 8,991,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,696,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,506,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,458,000 after purchasing an additional 724,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,749,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 464,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

