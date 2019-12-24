Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Target Hospitality Corp. is the holding company for Target Lodging, Signor Lodging and their respective subsidiaries. The company, through Target Lodging and Signor Lodging, builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. It primarily serves the oil and gas, energy and government sectors. Target Hospitality Corp., formerly knonw as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

TH has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Saturday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Shares of TH stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,902. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. Target Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Target Hospitality (NYSE:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 million.

In other news, CFO Eric Kalamaras bought 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $68,249.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $156,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk bought 8,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,617.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 66,131 shares of company stock valued at $302,373.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 5.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Target Hospitality by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

