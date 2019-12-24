TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.20

TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20, with a volume of 3994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCP shares. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in TC Pipelines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

