TCF Financial Co. to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a report issued on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TCF Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $34.62 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TCF Financial by 2,942.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,253,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,873 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 116.7% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,239,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,906 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in TCF Financial by 352.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TCF Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,172,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 35,506 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in TCF Financial by 32.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,136,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 281,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vance K. Opperman purchased 10,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.51 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $201,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,594.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

