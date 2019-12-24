TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of TD Ameritrade have underperformed the industry, over the past six months. However, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company’s focus on increasing client assets and to strengthen overall business through introduction of innovative trading platforms is commendable. Also, the company's association with TD Bank supports cross-selling opportunities. Yet, rising costs due to ongoing investments in technology and advertising costs have been impacting bottom-line growth unfavorably. Also, its decision to eliminate commissions for stocks, ETFs and options trades is likely to affect revenue growth. Notably, Charles Schwab and TD Ameritrade announced merger, creating behemoth of a discount brokerage and RIA custodian.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMTD. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered TD Ameritrade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

AMTD stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. TD Ameritrade has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after buying an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after buying an additional 590,634 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD Ameritrade by 15.7% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

