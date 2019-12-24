TELUS Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.05 Per Share (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $3.05 per share for the year.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TU. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE:TU opened at $38.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.72. TELUS has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TELUS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.