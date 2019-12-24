TenX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $337,041.00 (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One TenX token can currently be bought for $0.0495 or 0.00000679 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, BigONE, Gate.io and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, TenX has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $7.13 million and approximately $337,041.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,889,744 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Upbit, Coinrail, Cryptopia, BitBay, Kyber Network, Kucoin, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, HitBTC, BigONE, Liqui, OKEx, Bittrex, Huobi, Neraex, Bithumb, Cobinhood, COSS, Gate.io and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

