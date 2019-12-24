Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives $62.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $272.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.12 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $110,793.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 268,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 623.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,584 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 381.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 42,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

