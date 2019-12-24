Theta Fuel Trading Up 3% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and $280,543.00 worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007212 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000472 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins.

The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit.

