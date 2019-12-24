THETA (THETA) Price Tops $0.0927 on Exchanges

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. THETA has a market cap of $80.66 million and $2.38 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0927 or 0.00001268 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Hotbit, WazirX and Huobi. Over the last week, THETA has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THETA alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.06188267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023114 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000260 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, Upbit, OKEx, Fatbtc, Coinbit, Huobi, DDEX, Bithumb, Binance, WazirX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.