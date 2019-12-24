Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC restated their hold rating on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America raised Thomson Reuters from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.04.

NYSE TRI opened at $71.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.43 and a 200-day moving average of $67.81. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of $46.45 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 62.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRI. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 53.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

