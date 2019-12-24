Tidex Token (TDX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30,783.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $30,783.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Tidex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003665 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00182845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.01174860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025134 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00118523 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange.

Tidex Token Token Trading

Tidex Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

