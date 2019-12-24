Time New Bank (TNB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $537,068.00

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Time New Bank has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $537,068.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Time New Bank has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Huobi, Binance and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank was first traded on October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, OKEx, OTCBTC, Bibox, Binance, CoinBene, BigONE, Huobi, C2CX and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

