TOKYO (TOKC) Price Hits $0.0001

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. One TOKYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar. TOKYO has a market cap of $40,489.00 and $3.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TOKYO alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022938 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004828 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000814 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

TOKYO Coin Profile

TOKYO (TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TOKYO is tokyocoin.xyz/info.

Buying and Selling TOKYO

TOKYO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOKYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOKYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.