Toro (NYSE:TTC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.33.

NYSE:TTC opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Toro has a 52-week low of $52.97 and a 52-week high of $81.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toro will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 20.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 7.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Toro by 21.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 99.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

