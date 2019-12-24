Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 11,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,494% compared to the typical daily volume of 146 call options.

NYSE:FTI opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 16.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

In other news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.49 per share, for a total transaction of $58,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maryann T. Mannen sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $302,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in TechnipFMC by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 217.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,465,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

