Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,140 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,003% compared to the average daily volume of 194 put options.

Several brokerages have commented on CS. Exane BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.27.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 245.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $72,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $78,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.