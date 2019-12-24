Traders Purchase Large Volume of WNS Put Options (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,165 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 put options.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $65.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $66.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.08 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WNS. ValuEngine cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on WNS from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on WNS from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WNS in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in WNS by 110.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth $155,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

