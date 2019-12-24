TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

Shares of TACT stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TACT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $437,000. 42.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.