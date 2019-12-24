Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGS. ValuEngine lowered Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE TGS opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,640,000 after buying an additional 3,157,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 437,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 166,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

