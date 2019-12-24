TRAXIA (TM2) Trading 55.8% Lower This Week

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded 56% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 55.8% lower against the US dollar. One TRAXIA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin and Hotbit. TRAXIA has a total market cap of $65,700.00 and $135.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00184088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.00 or 0.01186081 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00119432 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About TRAXIA

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 324,820,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TRAXIA is traxia.co. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

