Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) vs. Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Financial Comparison

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) and Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Neos Therapeutics and Trevena, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neos Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Trevena 0 0 1 0 3.00

Neos Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 336.24%. Trevena has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 378.80%. Given Trevena’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trevena is more favorable than Neos Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and Trevena’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neos Therapeutics $49.99 million 1.48 -$51.67 million ($1.60) -0.93 Trevena $5.73 million 11.81 -$30.78 million ($0.42) -1.74

Trevena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neos Therapeutics. Trevena is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Trevena shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Neos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Trevena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Neos Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevena has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Neos Therapeutics and Trevena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neos Therapeutics -35.77% -2,087.24% -22.93% Trevena N/A -64.05% -40.52%

Summary

Trevena beats Neos Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. The company manufactures and markets Adzenys XR-ODT amphetamine for the treatment of ADHD; Cotempla XR-ODT methylphenidate for treating of ADHD; Adzenys ER amphetamine to treat ADHD; and generic Tussionex hydrocodone and chlorpheniramine for cough and upper respiratory symptoms of a cold. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.