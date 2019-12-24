Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media stories about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of -1.47 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Trigon Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.76.

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

