Tripio (TRIO) Price Down 9% This Week

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Tripio has a market cap of $4.51 million and $700,867.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tripio token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. During the last week, Tripio has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio. Tripio’s official website is trip.io.

Tripio Token Trading

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

