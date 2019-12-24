Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $385.00

Shares of Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 379.50 ($4.99), with a volume of 10250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 378 ($4.97).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a market cap of $169.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 340.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 304.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

